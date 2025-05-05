Another Rite Aid set to close as company faces possible bankruptcy

Another Rite Aid in Southern Brooklyn is biting the dust.

This time, it’s the 5901 Bay Parkway location that will be closing on May 12.

On April 30, the Rite Aid at 8222 18th Ave. also permanently closed.

A spokesperson provided the same statement as the announcement of the other closure.

“The decision to close a store is not one we take lightly,” Rite Aid stated. “While we have had to make difficult business decisions over the past several months to improve our business and optimize our retail footprint, we are committed to becoming financially and operationally healthy.”

According to Bloomberg last week, Rite Aid Corp. is running low on cash and preparing to sell itself in pieces as it heads toward its second bankruptcy, less than a year after the drugstore chain’s emergence from Chapter 11.

Last year, a Rite Aid at 960 Halsey St. in Bushwick closed. In 2023, locations also shuttered at 6201-23 Fourth Ave., 185 Kings Highway, and 2002 Avenue U. In 2022, a Rite Aid at 7501 Fifth Ave. shut its doors.

According to the Associated Press, the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year for 2023.