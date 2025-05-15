Bishop Brennan discusses election of Pope Leo XIV during Mass 

The Mass celebrated the election of the first American pope



Bishop Robert Brennan spoke about the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, during his homily at Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James, 250 Cathedral Place May 11.

“On Sunday morning, I celebrated Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James and spoke about our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, during my homily,” he said on his Facebook page. “I spoke about Pope Leo’s election and what a blessing it is to all of us. I truly believe God gives us the Pope we need for our time. Let us pray for our Holy Father that he may bring peace to our world, and as the first American Pope, may he inspire a renewal of faith here in the United States.”

Bishop Robert Brennan was at the church to speak of the new pope during his homily Photos courtesy of Bishop Robert Brennan Facebook

Robert Prevost, 69, was named the 267th pontiff on May 8. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. He succeeds Pope Francis, who died April 21.

“What an amazing and historic day for the Universal Catholic Church and the United States of America,” Brennan said following the announcement. “As we mark the start of a new papacy, the Church welcomes Pope Leo XIV warmly and with great love, excited by this new era and this new Pope who will lead the Church forward.

Mass celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV at Cathedral Basilica of St. James. Photos courtesy of Bishop Robert Brennan Facebook

“Our new Holy Father’s words today were very carefully chosen—his already powerful words were those of peace. As Christians throughout the world unite to pray for an end to religious persecution and the violence of war and for a renewed respect for the human dignity of all people, God has truly given us the Pope we need for this time.”