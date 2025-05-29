CEC VP raises concern at potential EV charging station built across street from P.S. 104

An EV charging station may be built at the former Bay Ridge KFC site

After news that a building bought by an EV charging station company is set for demolition, parents of a school located right across the street are nervous about the future and want answers.

Demolition plans for the site of a former Kentucky Fried Chicken at 9201 Fifth Ave. were submitted to the Department of Buildings by Vincent Aiello, founder of home construction firm Monello Industries, according to Crain’s New York Business.

The outlet adds that the space was bought in 2022 by EVgo for $5.3 million.

EVgo is listed on its site as one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

P.S. 104 is located across the street from the site and parents are worried about children’s safety if a charging station would be so close to the school.

First Vice President of Community Education Council District 20 John Ricottone released a statement about his concern.

“First and foremost, there are currently no comprehensive studies on the long-term impact of EV charging stations on growing children, especially those in the kindergarten through fifth-grade age group,” he said. “Installing such infrastructure near an elementary school raises valid health and safety questions that remain unanswered.”

He also noted the area’s history of traffic accidents.

“The installation of an EV charging station—likely to increase vehicle traffic and distractions—could further endanger students, staff, and families during drop-off and pick-up times,” Ricottone said. “It’s not yet clear how many entry and exit points this facility would have, whether it will be operating 24/7, or what kind of security measures will be in place. All of these are critical details that must be publicly clarified before moving forward.”

He also believes that high-voltage electrical equipment requires stringent safeguards.

At the time of press, EVgo hasn’t responded to a request for comment.