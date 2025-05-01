DOT’s Car-Free Earth Day a hit in Sunset Park

Sunset Park hosted The New York City Department of Transportation’s (NYC DOT) Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day on April 26.

Despite the rainy weather, Fifth Avenue between 40th and 50th streets was a signature location in Brooklyn for the citywide event that marks the official start of the city’s Open Streets and Public Space Programming season.

The NYC DOT distributed free bike helmets during the event.

The day makes select city streets car-free and promotes activism and education, promoting climate change, environmentalism, and sustainable modes of transportation.

In Sunset Park, the day featured games, music, crafts, giveaways and booths featuring information on Open Streets.

There were plenty of activities despite the rainy weather such as games, music and crafts.

Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID





“Earth Day 2025 in Sunset Park brought free bike helmets, community groups, public education, and plenty of fun to our thousands of visitors,” said David Estrada, executive director of the Sunset Park Business Improvement District (BID). “This year, the NYC DOT doubled the size of our Car-free Earth Day zone, and the NYPD 72nd Precinct really came through, closing the streets and keeping visitors safe on Fifth Avenue between 40th and 50th Streets.

“The Sunset Park BID set up a family DJ booth, craft table for kids, and a giveaway of balloons and plants. The weather threatened for a bit, but we never got rained out. Seeing kids play badminton and giant Connect Four, dance in soap bubbles, and color Earth Day-themed hats and puppets were the highlights of our day. We’re looking forward to next year already,” Estrada said.”

The program first launched in 2016 and converted select Manhattan streets into public plazas and car-free streets for pedestrians, cyclists, and local businesses. Since then, it has expanded to the other boroughs.

“Car-Free Earth Day is a chance for New Yorkers to enjoy our city’s world-class streetscapes as open spaces for all,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We only have one planet. Temporary public art, programming, music, and other activities at dozens of car-free streets around New York City will help us remember: We must all do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and respect our environment.”