Guild hosts ’60s-themed beer-tasting fundraiser  

The fundraiser will help repair the infrastructure at the Guild for Exceptional Children’s facilities.

MARINE PARK – The Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC) held its 13th annual beer-tasting fundraiser at the Marine Park Golf Club May 9.

This year’s theme was ‘Groovy ‘60s’ as partygoers wore clothes to fit the theme, such as tie-dye shirts, and listened to music from the decade. There was also a performance by local band MADDJACK, a dance contest, trivia, food and drinks.

Guild staff and clients celebrated throughout the event. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We had a wonderful event on Friday night at the Marine Park golf club,” said Guild CEO/Executive Director Joseph Riley. “This has become a popular fundraiser for GEC, thanks to the generosity of Marine Park golf club and our vendors. Many people came dressed in their hippie best and we had ’60s games, lots of food and beer, and music from the great band MADDJACK.”

The band MADDJACK performs.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta



This year’s proceeds will go towards improving GEC’s infrastructure to better serve its aging population with mobility challenges.

“We are also raising funds to develop workforce initiatives to recruit and retain dedicated staff,” he said.

During the party, he told the crowd what working for GEC meant to him.

“How lucky am I that I get to work in a world of kindness where people are kind every day, and I get to witness acts of kindness every day?” asked Riley. “By extension, you are all now part of that world because by supporting us in our mission, you are being kind. You become part of our circle of kindness, and so thank you for your support.”

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The guild was founded in 1958 by parents who wanted to provide better lives for their special needs children. Its mission is to keep people with developmental disabilities out of institutions and to help them live dignified, safe and productive lives.