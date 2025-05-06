Italian restaurant Tommaso to reopen in new location

A beloved South Brooklyn restaurant is coming back to the neighborhood.

Italian restaurant Tommaso, which closed December 31, 2024, at its 1464 86th St. location, is returning to a new spot.

Owners of the eatery made the announcement on Facebook.

“We are excited to announce that we will be continuing the legacy of Tommaso at a new location. Our address will be 6916 18th Ave.,” the post read. “Please stay tuned for updates on our grand opening. We look forward to seeing you all again.”

Tommaso closed after 55 years on New Year’s Eve 2024 at its original location at 1464 86th St.

The owners told this paper they will provide more information once they have a better idea of when the restaurant will open.

Tomaso was open for 55 years before its closing.

Many former customers posted their thoughts on the new beginning and expressed their eagerness for the official opening.

“I am so excited,” wrote one person. “My mom still lives in Brooklyn, and we were literally grieving the loss! Our favorite authentic and amazing old fashioned Italian restaurant! I Welcome back! My Mom just found out too and now we can have our gatherings there again! Restaurants have always been part of our lives!!”

Restaurant founder Thomas Verdillo. Photo courtesy of Tommaso Facebook

“Yes,” wrote another. “Brought a smile and eagerly awaiting opening date… have friends that need to experience authentic Italian restaurant hospitality.”

Tommaso was founded by Thomas Verdillo, who died in December 2020 at age 77. Along with its food, the eatery was known for its live opera music.

“Tom had a special way of making all his customers feel as if they were family, “the restaurant’s Facebook page said after his death. “He was immensely talented in both cooking and singing.”