Maimonides Women’s Health Institute offers advanced ultrasound capabilities

Last month, Maimonides Women’s Health Institute in Bay Ridge held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new offering of advanced ultrasound capabilities.

According to the hospital, the new care brings more comprehensive, personalized women’s care closer to home.

Itamar Futterman, MD, Maternal Fetal Medicine Attending, director of Complex Obstetrical Surgery at Maimonides Health, explained the importance of the advancements.

Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

“We provide the highest level of perinatal and gynecological ultrasound care to the Bay Ridge area,” he said. “We perform all levels of perinatal ultrasound, including detailed first and second trimester anatomical surveys, three-dimensional fetal assessment and detailed fetal echocardiogram.

He also said that they also use several artificial intelligence platforms to aid in assuring the highest level of quality assessment and performance.

“In terms of gynecological ultrasound capabilities, we perform detailed gynecological sonographic assessments, fibroid mapping, uterine elastography, pelvic floor imaging and sonographic screening for both benign and neoplastic gynecological conditions,” Futterman said.

“We are thrilled to open the Maimonides Women’s Health Institute–Bay Ridge, continuing our efforts to offer premier, comprehensive health services to all Brooklyn residents,” said Dr. Scott Chudnoff, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Maimonides Health. “We are committed to ensuring every woman in our community receives the best health care services possible.”