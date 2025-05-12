Man punched in the face at Leif Ericson Park 

Police are looking for a man who attacked another man, 65, in Leif Ericson Park at Ninth Avenue and 67th Street April 19.

At 1:30 p.m., the two got into an argument when the suspect punched the victim in the face and fled the park, cops said.

Surveillance image of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and was in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as having a light complexion who was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.