Man scams senior out of $20K in Bay Ridge home

Police are looking for a man who scammed a 71-year-old woman out of $20,000 at her home near Colonial Road and 71st Street April 25.

At around 11 a.m., the woman got a notification on her computer that it had a virus and to call customer service. After calling, she was transferred to what was called the fraud protection department. Someone on the phone told her to withdraw cash from her bank, or the money would be taken out as a penalty. She got the money, and later handed it to a man who went to her house to collect it.

He fled in a vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.