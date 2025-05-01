New C-Town coming to Sunset Park

There’s a new supermarket coming to Sunset Park.

The Sunset Park Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) posted on Facebook that a new C-Town Supermarket is opening at 5818 5th Avenue.

The spot was home to other supermarkets for many years. It was once a MET Food before it closed around 2018 then an Ideal Food Basket. The space has been closed since 2020.

There is no official opening date for the new market as construction is still underway.

“Sunset Park has been waiting years to see what would occupy the large store on 5th Avenue between 58th and 59th streets,” said the BID’s executive director, David Estrada. “Now we see it will be a new C-Town supermarket and we’re thrilled. Work there is progressing, and we hope for a grand opening soon. We are a ‘walk to shop’ community, so local residents will be well served by a quality food retailer in what historically was a supermarket.”

The location was also once a Mets Food. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

Locals are excited by the announcement.

“Finally been waiting for a new grocery store to open there,” wrote one person on Instagram

“It’s good to have another option to shop in a time when so many places are closing,” said Ramon D.