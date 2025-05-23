Rain doesn’t dampen start of Fleet Week at Fort Hamilton’s Salute to Ships

This year’s theme is “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence”

Setting sail.

Fleet Week New York City kicked off its 37th year with the annual Salute to Ships ceremony held on May 22, at Fort Hamilton Army Base as the military vessels made their way under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

The Parade of Ships started late this year during the rainy morning, as ships passed under the bridge after 11 a.m., hours after its scheduled 8:45 a.m. time.

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point perform the cannon fire. U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs

Fleet Week New York is the city’s celebration of the sea services.

“For our agency, it is an opportunity to welcome service members to our city, connect them with the New York City Veteran community, and highlight their strength and resilience, while witnessing firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services,” stated the NYC Department of Veterans’ Services website.

It concludes May 27.

Col. Melissa Cantwell, the fort’s commander, spoke during the ceremonies.

“This is a banner year as it marks 250 years of service on land and sea, so congratulations to the Army, the Navy and the Marine Corps,” she said. “Fleet Week’s theme this year is honoring the past and defending the future. Fitting as we honor those who served and gave their last full measure to our Nation over Memorial Day weekend. This year will also mark the Fort Hamilton Bicentennial.”

A view of the USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) from Fort Hamilton Army Base. U.S. Army photos by Daniel S. Marciniak

The Xaverian High School band performed as they waited for the ships to arrive in the harbor. The Fort Hamilton High School JORTC Color Guard also participated in the ceremony.

“Fleet Week New York reminds us that behind every uniform is a story—of family, of sacrifice, and of service to something greater than self,” Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, said in a release. “As we celebrate 250 years of the Navy and Marine Corps, we are proud to return to a city whose strength and spirit mirror the very heart of our nation.”

“Thank you for attending, braving the rain and enjoying Fleet Week,” Cantwell said.