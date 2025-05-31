Reenactors to return for Liberty Week events

The annual Liberty Week events, sponsored by the Friends of Historic New Utrecht, will take place on Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the grounds of the landmark Dutch Reformed Church on 18th Avenue and 84th Street.

The 1828 New Utrecht Reformed Church.

The Old New Utrecht Cemetery was established in 1654.



On Sunday, June 1, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the activity shifts to the Old New Utrecht Cemetery on 16th Avenue and 85th Street, where there will be a tour of the Colonial-era cemetery that dates back to 1654. We’re informed that the tour will focus on the tombstones of individuals involved in the American Revolution and on the local impact of the Battle of Brooklyn.

The May 31 program will include a Revolutionary encampment featuring George Washington (Mike Grillo) and a militiaman (Norman Coben).

At 1 p.m., there will be a ceremony at the 106-foot-tall Liberty Pole, marking where the first American flag flew over the old Town of New Utrecht. It will also commemorate the 242nd anniversary of the raising of the first Liberty Pole here.

In the Parish Hall, there will be historical exhibits and displays, and later in the day there will be a tour of the New Utrecht Reformed Church.

***

The U.S. Postal Service issued three new first class postage stamps commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps, all founded in 1775. A first-day-of-issue ceremony took place May 19 at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C.

USPS stamps honoring the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

Image by United States Postal Service



***

May 15, 2025 was declared Peace Officers Memorial Day and the days from May 11 to 17 as National Police Week by President Donald Trump. In his proclamation, he said, “This week and always, we honor the courageous men and women serving in law enforcement and memorialize those who sacrificed their lives defending the thin blue line.”

Fort Hamilton Garrison Police Dept. members.

Army photo by Mark Getman

The monument to Fort Hamilton Police.

Army photo by Mark Getman



Over at Fort Hamilton, a ceremony was held in front of the Emergency Services Building (police station) on May 16.