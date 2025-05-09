Rite Aid Declares Bankruptcy, Remaining Brooklyn Locations to Close

Rite Aid has officially filed for bankruptcy for the second time since 2023 and will close all its stores, including 13 Brooklyn locations.

The drugstore chain filed on May 5 and announced they will pursue a sale of their prescriptions, pharmacy and front-end inventory, and other assets.

Rite Aid Corp. also stated they are in active discussions with multiple potential buyers, and all stores will either be shuttered or be operated by a new owner.

“For more than 60 years, Rite Aid has been a proud provider of pharmacy services and products to our loyal customers,” said Matt Schroeder, chief executive officer of Rite Aid. “While we have continued to face financial challenges, intensified by the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes in which we operate, we are encouraged by meaningful interest from a number of potential national and regional strategic acquirers.

“As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible.”

In southern Brooklyn, the following stores will close: 9302 Third Avenue; 7118 Third Ave.; 6900 Fourth Ave.; 6423 Fort Hamilton Parkway; 5901 Bay Parkway and 5224 Fifth Ave.

Other Brooklyn closings include: 1631-43 Pitkin Ave.; 1679 Bedford Ave; 1950 Fulton St.; 2064 Mill Ave.; 320 Smith St.; 783 Manhattan Ave. and 3823 Nostrand Ave.

The news comes after Rite Aid at 8222 18th Ave., closed on April 30 and the 5901 Bay Parkway location will be closing on May 12.

However, the dates for all the closings have not been revealed.

Bay Ridge resident Anna D. called the 7118 Third Avenue location and staff told her they would be closing sometime this year, and they would notify her by mail with a date.

“I knew things weren’t going well when they weren’t well stocked with stuff for a very long time, “she said. “I’m sad for the employees losing their jobs, and I’m worried about receiving my important medications, which are urgent. I know my friends say smaller pharmacies are very reliable, Rite Aid always did a good job.”

Schroeder concluded in his statement by thanking customers.

“I will be forever grateful to our thousands of associates for their commitment to Rite Aid and its mission, and I thank our entire team – from store associates to corporate employees – for their dedication to our customers and our company,” he said. “With their support, we have played a critical role in supporting the healthcare needs of countless Americans across the communities that we are honored to serve.”