SAS Italian Records in Bensonhurst set to close after 58 years

After nearly 60 years, a Bensonhurst staple is saying goodbye.

SAS Italian Records, 7113 18th Ave., will be permanently closing its doors.

The news was announced by Antonio Graziano, a friend of the owners, who posted it on the popular Facebook group Dyker Heights, Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst Brooklyn on their behalf.

“We regret to announce that Italian Records, located at 7113 18th Avenue, will be closing its doors permanently,” he wrote. “We are deeply grateful for the support of our customers over the years. As we prepare to close, we invite you to stop by and take advantage of our storewide closeout sale starting at 50%-80% off all items. Your visit and continued support would be sincerely appreciated.”

The store opened in 1967 by Ciro and Rita Conte, who came to Bensonhurst from Ponza, Italy.

It was posted by Italian Enclaves Historical Society Facebook page that Rita died.

“We regret to inform you that Italian Records on 18th Ave is closing,” the post read. “After the passing of its owner, Signora Rita, we ask for your prayers for their family.”

SAS Italian Records will soon close after being in the Bensonhurst area since 1967. Eagle file photos by Paul Frangipane

For decades, the store has sold Italian CDs, records, movies, beauty and bath products, soccer novelties, housewares, playing cards, and more.

S.A.S. in the name of the store stands for Silvana, Adrianne and Silverio, the three children of Ciro and Rita.

The community was saddened to hear the news that another longtime Bensonhurst store would be closing.

“I just passed there the other day and said how I couldn’t believe that you guys were still going so strong and how you would have food delivered from my old job,” Melanie Paige, who worked for the nearby eatery Pizza D’amore. “I would deliver the food sometimes, and you would make me deliver to your mom upstairs because she liked to pay herself. She was such a sweet older woman.

“I wish you all the best, and I hope this is on your terms, which is what I imagine it to be. We all deserve to retire and enjoy life. Good luck.”

Some of the music that the store sells. Eagle file photos by Paul Frangipane

“I knew it was only a matter of time, but I wish it wasn’t this soon,” wrote Josephine Mule’ Frioni. “This is more than just the closing of a store—it’s the loss of one of the last true landmarks on 18th Avenue that represents our Italian heritage.

“This place wasn’t just a business—it was a gathering spot, a piece of our history, and a home to countless memories shared over generations. Where we bought our Italian novelties, coffee machines, Italian cassettes and CDs, it’s where we went when we needed a new tomato crushing machine, where we got our Italian flags. It’s heartbreaking to see another thread of our culture fade away. To those who remember, who grew up with it, who passed by it every day—it’ll never be forgotten.”