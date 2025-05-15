Thief holds man at gunpoint inside Bay Ridge Avenue home, steals 100K

Police are looking for a crook who broke into a Dyker Heights home, held a man, 40, at gunpoint and stole $100,000 on April 9.

At around 7 p.m., cops said the suspect broke into the home on Seventh and Bay Ridge avenues, pointed the weapon at the man’s face and took the money from the bedroom.

Surveillance image of the suspect. Photos courtesy of NYPD

The thief fled southbound on Seventh Avenue on foot.

No one was injured.

In surveillance photos provided by the NYPD, the suspect is wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.