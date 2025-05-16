Tigers topple FDR in shutout

It was a game in which everything went right for the girls of the Fort Hamilton flag football team as they hosted the FDR Cougars. The Tigers started the game with a quick score as the team’s leading rusher Crystal Garcia scored on a 15-yard shotgun play up the middle.

Garcia followed her first score with another touchdown when quarterback Mahetsi Sanchez hit Melanie Hechme across the middle. Hechme then flipped a lateral back to Sanchez on a classic “hook and ladder” play. Securing the lateral, the speedy running back ran untouched 20 yards for the score, followed by Amy Hom’s two-point conversion reception to make the score 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Capping a 32-0 win over FDR, Fort Hamilton quarterback Mahetsi Sanchez, left, and running back Crystal Garcia (three TDs) celebrate in the end zone.

Sanchez (7-for-9 for 68 passing yards) opened the second quarter with a 10-yard pass across the middle for another score to Ciara Genoa, followed by Hom’s 12-yard reception to finish the first half with a 26-0 lead. The Tigers then closed the game on Garcia’s 20-yard reception in the third quarter for the final 32-0 win.

Looking ahead to their next game, which has playoff implications, the 4-4 Tigers take on the always tough 6-2 Leon M. Goldstein Dolphins for their second meeting of the year.