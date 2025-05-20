 “Welcome Back, Kotter” star honored by mayor

Welcome back!

Mayor Eric Adams honored “Welcome Back, Kotter” and “Cooley High” actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs with a Proclamation as he marked the 50th anniversary of both the show and movie at Ember Charter School, 295 Front Street, May 15.

Among the stars of “Welcome Back, Kotter” were Stephen Shortridge as sweathog Beau De Labarre, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs as Freddy Washington, Ron Palillo as Arnold Horshack, Robert Hegyes as Juan Epstein (foreground), John Travolta (rear) as Vinnie Barbarino and Gabe Kaplan as Gabe Kotter. AP Photo

“Had such a great time stopping by Ember Charter School this morning to celebrate Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, as he marked the 50th anniversary of ‘Welcome Back, Kotter,’” said Adams on X. “When I was growing up, I saw myself in him through his iconic roles on TV and film. He was unafraid to tell the real stories of the African American experience in this country while also shaping a generation of young people. Today, we honor this great New Yorker for telling our stories. On behalf of nearly 8.5 million New Yorkers, this proclamation is for you!”

Hilton-Jacobs returned to a real-life high school to talk about his acting career and help inspire students to realize their dreams.

“It’s déjà vu a little bit,” Hilton-Jacobs, 71, told Newsday in an interview. “I don’t base it so much on playing the character. I just base it on life. I grew up in the housing projects. I went through the different dances you have to do to make yourself get to the next level.”

The sitcom made its debut on Sept. 9, 1975, and aired until 1979. It starred Gabe Kaplan, who returns to teach at his alma mater in Bensonhurst to teach an ethnically diverse remedial class nicknamed the Sweathogs.

Hilton-Jacobs and Mayor Adams talk to students at Ember Charter School. Photos by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Hilton-Jacobs played the role of student Freddie “Boom Boom” Washington.

Along with Hilton-Jacobs, 71, the show also starred John Travolta.

The actor has also starred in “Roots,” “L.A. Heat,” and “The Jacksons: An American Dream.”

“Today I’m very pleased to honor this pop culture icon whose outstanding contributions have shaped the history of media entertainment and empowers and inspires generations of people,” the proclamation read.

