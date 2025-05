A woman riding a motorcycle died after colliding with an FDNY truck in Marine Park May 25.

At around 11:55 p.m., the fire truck, Engine 309, was responding to a call and was southbound on Flatbush Avenue when it collided with Valentin Ivancsuk, 30, riding her cycle on Avenue U, cops said.



Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC



EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital where she died.

No arrests have been made and the investigation by the NYPD is ongoing.