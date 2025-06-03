Another burglary, attack inside a Bensonhurst home

A group of crooks broke into a home, stole cash and attacked a man, 58, on 21st Avenue and 72nd Street, May 30.

At 9:25 a.m., three people broke into the Bensonhurst home through the side door when the resident walked in. Cops said one of the thieves pushed him to the floor and held him down while the other two stole cash, handbags, and jewelry.

The individuals fled in two vehicles.

Police outside of the home that was burglarized. Photo courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan Facebook

The man sustained minor injuries to his head and face and was treated on the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

It’s the second time in two months that a home was burglarized on the same street. Crooks pepper sprayed a man and stole cash April 12 at 3:30 a.m., cops said.