Bari Pork Store in Bensonhurst set to close at end of month

The store has been open for over 37 years

Another Bensonhurst fixture is saying goodbye.

After decades in the neighborhood, Bari Pork Store, 6319 18th Ave., will be closing for good June 30.

They are known as “King of the Sausage” and “The last real Salumeria on 18th Avenue,” with its meats and cookies, heroes and other Italian delicacies.

Co-owners Tony Turrigiano and George Firrantello made the announcement on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the closing of Bari Pork store after more than 37 years of operation, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the statement read. “The current state of the steadily decreasing customer patronizing our store, inflation, and the cost of products to stock the store have all contributed to the decision to close.

Bari Pork Store on 18th Avenue will close June 30. Image via Google Maps

“Bari Pork store has been in constant depreciation, making an increase legally difficult to sustain our business. Unfortunately, the phrase, ‘support your local small businesses,’ has fallen on many deaf ears,” they said.

Firrantello said he has been at the store for 25 years and Turrigiano for 37.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their tireless effort, dedication and hard work throughout the years and making our loyal customers feel like family,” the statement continued. “We would also like to express our appreciation and gratitude to our customers for the loyalty and support. We are proud to serve so many families over the years.

“While we are greatly saddened by the closing of Bari Pork Store, we are grateful for the memories, laughs, relationships, and experiences we have gained throughout the years. We will cherish this forever in our hearts. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey.”

Locals were saddened by the sudden news.

“This is heartbreaking,” wrote one poster. “I will always remember going here with my dad. Hate how the neighborhood turned.”

Some of the sandwiches made at the store. Photo courtesy of Bari Pork Store Facebook

“Bari Italian Pork Store just like I remember,” wrote another. “All the Best Tony and George. You ran a successful business for 40 years. My prayers are with you.”

Italian Enclaves Historical Society is asking for former and current customers to support the store before it closes.

“These types of businesses don’t have Pension plans or 401ks or severance packages,” the group wrote on Facebook. “Let them go out with a bang and make sure you load up on all of your favorite items. These guys are consummate gentlemen, and everything will be fresh until the very last second.”

Brooklyn has seen popular meat stores close over the years.

Esposito & Sons Jersey Pork Store, an Italian butcher shop at 357 Court St. in Carroll Gardens, closed on Monday, April 10, 2023, after 100 years.

In 2018, the Bari Pork Store’s 158 Avenue U location in Gravesend shuttered.

In 2011, Richard & Vinnie Prime Meats on Third Avenue near 86th Street closed after being in business for over 40 years.

Major Markets Prime Meats on Mermaid Avenue also closed in 2009 after opening in 1932.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after SAS Italian Records, 7113 18th Ave., announced they will be permanently closing its doors as well.