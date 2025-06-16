Bill introduced to bring back ferry service between Staten Island and Brooklyn

A bill was introduced on June 11 that would bring back ferry service connecting Staten Island to Brooklyn.

The legislation introduced by councilmembers Kamillah Hanks and Justin Brannan would allow the ferry to use the existing infrastructure, where fast ferry service already exists at American Veterans Memorial Pier on Shore Road and 69th Street and the St. George ferry terminal.

The bill directs city agencies to evaluate and implement the service as part of the NYC Ferry system, which was launched in 2017.

“For generations, Staten Islanders relied on direct ferry access to Brooklyn, until it was taken away,” said Hanks. “This bill brings us one step closer to reestablishing that vital link—restoring a smarter, faster, and more resilient option for commuters and families who deserve better than traffic jams and endless bus transfers.

“This turns the vision of a ‘blue subway’ into a reality. The harbor becomes a true transit corridor—not just for tourists or weekend riders, but for working New Yorkers who need real alternatives.”

According to CBS News, there used to be ferry service between the two boroughs that operated for about 75 years and was discontinued when the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opened in 1964.

“This isn’t a new idea—it’s a return to something that always made sense,” said Brannan. “Reestablishing the St. George–Bay Ridge ferry restores a direct, logical connection that should never have been lost. It’s time we made smart use of our harbor again.”

Last year, the elected officials also wrote a letter to Mayor Eric Adams to bring back the service.



