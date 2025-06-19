Bonnies blend athletics and academics for scholarships 

By

Valedictorian Rebecca DiLeo, Joan Anastasiades and Noelle Polanco, left to right. Photo courtesy of FHA

Besides being excellent students, Fontbonne’s three college athletic scholarship winners were also two-sport student athletes as members of this season’s basketball team.

First, class valedictorian and All League softball pitcher Rebecca DiLeo stood out with a 4.0 GPA. She was awarded a scholarship to Neuman University, just outside of Philadelphia, where she will study nursing.

In addition to volleyball, Noelle Polanco (3.7 GPA) was a four-year All League basketball player and earned a scholarship to the University of Charleston in West Virginia to play basketball. Polanco is Fontbonne’s all-time high scorer (1,722 points) and will be studying criminal justice.

Joan Anastasiades, also with a 3.7 GPA, will be attending Maritime College in the Bronx on a scholarship to study marine engineering. As Fontbonne’s feisty Libero, Anastasiades will be applying her defensive volleyball talents to Maritime’s back row.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles