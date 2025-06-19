Bonnies blend athletics and academics for scholarships 

Besides being excellent students, Fontbonne’s three college athletic scholarship winners were also two-sport student athletes as members of this season’s basketball team.

First, class valedictorian and All League softball pitcher Rebecca DiLeo stood out with a 4.0 GPA. She was awarded a scholarship to Neuman University, just outside of Philadelphia, where she will study nursing.

In addition to volleyball, Noelle Polanco (3.7 GPA) was a four-year All League basketball player and earned a scholarship to the University of Charleston in West Virginia to play basketball. Polanco is Fontbonne’s all-time high scorer (1,722 points) and will be studying criminal justice.

Joan Anastasiades, also with a 3.7 GPA, will be attending Maritime College in the Bronx on a scholarship to study marine engineering. As Fontbonne’s feisty Libero, Anastasiades will be applying her defensive volleyball talents to Maritime’s back row.