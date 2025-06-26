Brooklyn alum Jonah Tong near perfect in Binghamton

One of the bright spots of the Cyclones’ 2024 season was the emergence of fan favorite Jonah Tong.

Tong made an impression last year when he pitched 26 scoreless innings in April and finished with 110 strikeouts. Tong started 2025 in Double-A Binghamton and has continued to impress. The Canadian-born 2022 seventh-round draft pick has a record of 5-3 with a 1.97 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP, along with a league-leading 96 strikeouts in 59.1 innings.

In addition to his 94 mph four-seam fastball, Tong’s delivery is an essential element of his effectiveness. With an extreme over-the-top windup, Tong’s delivery is reminiscent of Tim Lincecum of the San Francisco Giants as the 21-year old leans over the mound to land on one foot.

Already on pace to break his personal record of 110 strikeouts, the Mets’ No. 4 minor league prospect had a standout game in May at home against the Reading Fightin’ Phils. Pitching the second game of a doubleheader, Tong nearly threw a perfect minor league game (seven innings) until he reached his pitch count of 99 in the 6-0 victory. He struck out 13 while retiring all 20 batters he faced before his removal from the mound in the seventh inning with two outs.

Tong and the rest of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (41-19) won the first half of the season to guarantee the team a spot in the Double-A playoffs.