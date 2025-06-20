Brooklyn Basketball Training Center for youth set to open near Barclays Center

The 18,600 sq. ft. space is set to open this fall

Hello Brooklyn!

BSE Global, which is the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, announced that they are opening a new youth basketball facility this fall located opposite of Barclays Center.

Called the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, the 18,600 sq. ft. facility will offer after-school and weekend training, camps, daily clinics, advanced training, all-girls programs, and an area for parents to watch and for students to have a space for homework or other needs.

It occupies the space that was once home to Modell’s Sporting Goods, 140 Flatbush Ave., which closed due to bankruptcy.

Chief External Affairs Officer for BSE Global Marissa Shorenstein said they are excited to open the center so close to the home of the Nets and Liberty.

“This initiative is about more than just basketball—it’s about creating a safe, inclusive space where young people can learn, grow and connect – and by continuing to invest in our community programming, we’re building a stronger foundation for the future of the game and the neighborhoods we call home,” she said.

The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center opens this fall. Photos courtesy of BSE Global

BSE said the new venue will also provide the Nets and the Liberty the ability to positively impact even more children and their families across New York and help Brooklyn Basketball further expand by reaching schools and programs that may not have access to a basketball court.

Both coaches of the professional basketball teams that call Barclays Center home also shared their excitement about the opening and its importance to children around the borough.

“This facility will provide an incredible place for the youth of our borough to come together to not only receive exceptional on-court instruction, but to also learn the important values and life lessons this great game teaches,” said Nets Head Coach Jordi Fernández.

“It’s about giving the next generation a space to learn the fundamentals, be inspired, and create the sense of community that basketball so brilliantly provides,” said Sandy Brondello, Head Coach of the New York Liberty. “We aim to build the future of the game and empower our community, especially young girls to dream big.”

The center will be operated by BSE Global’s flagship youth basketball program, Brooklyn Basketball – a program affiliated with the Nets and Liberty, created to establish a community-first basketball experience dedicated to nurturing young basketball players and enthusiasts to unlock their full potential on and off the court.