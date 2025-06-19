Cathedral Club installs new president

Brooklyn’s prestigious Cathedral Club, which was founded in 1900, held its annual installation, speaker’s night and scholarship award ceremony on Thursday evening, June 5, at Gargiulo’s, 2911 West 15th St., in Coney Island. This club is the primary lay organization within the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, which also covers Queens.

Kings County Supreme Court Justice Dineen Riviezzo swore in the new officers for the 2025-2026 term. They were Harry D’Onofrio as president, Craig Eaton as vice president, Brian Long as recording secretary, and Richard Re as treasurer.

Club trustees and officers are sworn in.

Kings County Supreme Court Judge Dineen Riviezzo.

Father Kevin Abel, pastor of Our Lady of Angels, St. Anselm’s and St. Andrew the Apostle, former club chaplain, announced that Father Michael Falce, former parochial vicar of St. Patrick’s Bay Ridge, and now pastor of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal in Ridgewood, has been appointed the new chaplain.

James McHugh, a past club president and chairman of the scholarship committee, presented $7,000 checks to Catholic high school students Nathaniel DaRoy from Xaverian; Emmanaya Chancay from Holy Cross; and Sofia Torentino from Archbishop Molloy. Grantees Noah Carabollo from Cathedral Prep and Donovan Ortega from Cristo Rey were unable to attend.

James McHugh presents checks to scholarship winners.

Guest speaker Fontbonne Hall Principal Rocco Gentile.

Photo courtesy of Fontbonne Hall Academy



Rocco Gentile, the principal of Fontbonne Hall in Bay Ridge, was the guest speaker. His focus was on the importance of better promotion of Catholic schools.

The present day Society of Old Brooklynites, which was founded in 1880 when Brooklyn was an independent city, will be celebrating its 145th anniversary with a celebratory dinner at the Bay Ridge Manor, 476 76th St., on Sunday, June 22 at 12: 30 p.m.

Sliwa

Yes, even Curtis Sliwa is a Society member!

Eagle Urban Media Photo by Ted General



John Ward Hunter, a former member of Congress and the 17th mayor of the City of Brooklyn, was elected the first president of the Society. Members of the Society were recently seen marching in the 158th Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade. They hold the distinction of being the oldest continuous participating unit in the parade.



As part of the festive commemoration, historian Joseph Fodor will be hosting “The Brooklyn Trivia Challenge,” which is being described as a lively fun session that will have audience partygoers guessing and some winning prizes. The day’s program will also include the installation of the recently re-elected Society officers, Dr. Fred Monderson as president, Theodore General as first vice president, Michael Spinner as second vice president, Sherman Silverman as treasurer and Hyacinth Commons as secretary.

Broadway and operatic songs will be performed by a prominent area opera singer.



Tickets are $58 per person and may be reserved by calling 718-748-3165.

Remember D-Day! This past June 6 was the 8lst anniversary of the largest amphibious landing ever, as 156,000 allied troops hit the beaches of Normandy, France. Historical accounts indicate a total of 4,414 allied troops were killed, including 2,501 Americans.