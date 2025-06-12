College commitment day at Fort Hamilton High

For the first time, staff at Fort Hamilton H.S. decided to celebrate all the students that had earned athletic college scholarships to join together in one event for the outgoing seniors. Organized by Jennifer Izzo, the college and career counselor put out the following announcement:

“On May 22, 2025, Fort Hamilton High School celebrated our seniors’ academic and athletic achievements. Decision Day is a special time to recognize and showcase their dedication and excellence with many earning acceptance into competitive universities such as Cornell, Columbia and Binghamton, and securing spots on NCAA Division I, II and III programs.”

The college bound seniors and their sport are:

Tim Tan – Stony Brook University NCAA Division I football; Aidan Farley – Houston Christian University NCAA Division I football; August Porter – Lane College NCAA Division II football and baseball; Pedro Gil Padilla – Monroe University NJCAA Division 1 JUCO baseball; Johan Reyes – St. Joseph University NCAA Division III baseball; Alexander Pope – Binghamton University NCCA Division I track & field; Sofia Polizzi – Connecticut College NCAA Division III ice hockey; Jayden Yiu – Hunter College NCAA Division III volleyball; Isabella Tchij – Hunter College NCAA Division III tennis; Loredonna Wolovich – St. Joseph’s University NCAA Division III flag football; and Mari Gveilani – Penn State NCAA Division I tennis.