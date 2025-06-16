Construction underway for Fort Hamilton Parkway bridge

The Fort Hamilton Parkway bridge over the Gowanus Expressway (Interstate 278) is undergoing construction.

The project, costing $36.9 million, will replace the bridge deck and include structural improvements for safety and resiliency, as well as add a protected bike lane connecting Seventh Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

The bridge connects Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and Windsor Terrace. It is a one-way, northbound arterial that stretches from 101 Street in Bay Ridge and continues to Machate Circle just southwest of Prospect Park in Windsor Terrace.

The bridge was built in 1964. Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

The announcement was made by Gov. Kathy Hochul June 10.

“The rehabilitation of this important bridge along the Fort Hamilton Parkway will help preserve a vital link in Brooklyn’s transportation network while also making it easier for people to get out of their cars and travel by bike across the borough,” she said.

The project will also replace and upgrade the steel superstructure, bridge bearings, piers and abutments. Travel lanes will be reconfigured to accommodate the new protected bicycle lane while also maintaining the existing parking lane and sidewalks.

Curb ramps will also be upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and street and underdeck lighting will be upgraded.

“Modern, accessible infrastructure is the foundation on which we build everything else: a safe transportation system, a strong economy and connected communities,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “This bridge is a key connector for communities in Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and beyond, and these upgrades will make it safer and easier for all of us to get around—whether we’re traveling by car, bus, bike, wheelchair, or on foot.”

According to Hochul’s office, there will be a long-term closure of the left lane during the first phase of construction. The right lane will be closed as traffic will shift to the new left lane on the bridge during the second phase.

The parking lane will also be closed, and drivers should expect lane shifts on the Gowanus Expressway.

“Fort Hamilton is a vital lifeline connecting our communities across the Gowanus Expressway, via a bridge that has long needed a little TLC,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is stepping up to preserve and improve this connection for all users of the road.”

“Over the years, Community Board 10 Brooklyn strongly advocated for the refurbishment of I-278 Fort Hamilton Parkway Overpass and is delighted that the direly needed capital improvement project is underway,” said Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann. “The upgrades will address the deterioration of the pedestrian and vehicular overpass as well as enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists.”