Crash in Bay Ridge kills one, woman charged with driving while intoxicated

A crash in Bay Ridge left one man, 22, dead and a woman arrested June 21.

Joel Mota from Sunset Park was driving his moped with a male passenger, 21, south on Third Avenue and 67th Street when Leslie Moreno, 29, allegedly was driving a 2013 Acura TSX west and collided with them at 4:40 a.m.

Mota was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger was taken to the same hospital and was in stable condition.

Moreno was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability-impaired.