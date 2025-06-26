Cyclones’ Girton named Pitcher of the Week

In 2018, Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom’s finished with 10 no-decisions. The Cyclones’ Brendan Girton has taken a page out of the former Met’s notebook. During Brooklyn’s last home stand, Girton’s five scoreless innings resulted in a no-decision for a well pitched 1-0 Cyclone win over the Asheville Tourists.

Despite the lack of run support, the Mets’ 2024 10th-round draft pick from Oklahoma had a perfect five-inning outing, retiring all 15 opposing batters and striking out six. Although Girton did not improve his win-loss record, his scoreless no-decision was impressive enough for South Atlantic League officials to name him Pitcher of the Week.

In the sixth inning, top-hitting Cyclone Carson Benge (.302) was able to single in A.J. Ewing for the lone run. Joel Diaz pitched three scoreless innings and Raimon Gomez finished the game in the ninth inning for the Cyclones’ seventh shutout of the year.

Over 12 games, Girton has a 3-1 record, a 2.91 ERA, 55 strikeouts in 46.1 innings and a 1.21 WHIP. In addition to those stats, he currently leads the league with a .169 batting average against.

With the Cyclones on the road this week in Aberdeen, fans will be scoreboard-watching as the team closes in on a first-place division win for the season’s first half to secure a playoff spot.