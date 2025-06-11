Fort Hamilton Army Base to celebrate its 200th anniversary

The nation’s fourth-oldest active military post will commemorate its bicentennial, in addition to saluting the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, on Friday, June 13. According to historical records, the fort’s cornerstone was set on June 11, 1825, and the construction was completed on July 10, 1831.

A promotion flyer for the anniversary celebration.

Simon Bernard, a former French military engineer with Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s Army, came to America and joined the U.S. Army. He is credited as having designed and engineered Fort Hamilton.

Fort Hamilton designer and engineer Simon Bernard. Casemate Museum, Ft. Monroe/via Wikimedia Commons

The 2025 celebration will be held on the Engeldrum Bluff and will include live music and fireworks. Among the bands performing are the West Point Band, the Bon Jovi Tribute band 1 Wild Night, Cover Girls and Magnolia Revival. Also included onsite will be vendors and food trucks.

Fort Hamilton’s seal.

The main entrance to Fort Hamilton is at 101st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert show starts at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but you must register by contacting: Hamilton.ArmyMWR.com

***

The Bay Ridge Historical Society is joining efforts to highlight the 100th anniversary of Art Deco in Bay Ridge. Community Board 10’s Zoning and Land Use Committee is suggesting a commemorative event be held in October.

The Chase Bank building. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Henry Stewart, vice president of the BRHS and a CB10 Committee chair, points out there are several good examples of Art Deco in Bay Ridge. Among some I am aware of are the former Lincoln Savings Bank, Bay Ridge Jewish Center, St. Anselm’s Catholic Church, the former Harbor Theater (now a fitness center), Alpine Cinema and Stewart’s favorite, the Harbor Hall apartment building.

***

On Saturday, May 31, the Friends of Historic New Utrecht organization held its annual Liberty Day program on the grounds of the New Utrecht Church, which was built in 1826. This also included activities at the neighboring parish house. Both are located on 18th Avenue and 84th Street in Bensonhurst.

Historian Lawrence Forni.

Re-enactors assemble at the Liberty Pole.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General



At 1 p.m., ceremonies were held at the Liberty Pole commemorating the 242nd anniversary of the raising of the first Liberty Pole at the end of the Revolutionary War. Inside the parish house visitors could view historical exhibits, displays, dioramas, large photo boards and artifacts. Local historian Lawrence Forni gave a lecture titled, “Bath Beach in the Gilded Age.”

The New Utrecht Church, which was built in 1826.

The day’s activities included tours inside the New Utrecht Dutch Reformed Church. Mike Grillo, impersonating Gen. George Washinton, and other reenactors were on hand for visitor discussions and picture-taking.