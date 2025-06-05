Foundation surprises Sunset Park teacher with $25K check for excellence award

She’s simply the best.

Special education teacher Emily Chandler of P.S. 371 Lillian L. Rashkis High School, 355 37th St, was surprised when the FLAG Foundation presented her with a $25,000 check in her classroom on June 4.

The foundation’s FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence recognizes extraordinary NYC public school teachers who inspire learning through creativity, passion, and commitment.

Chandler teaches at the D75 school, which provides highly specialized instructional support for students with significant challenges

She has taught several subjects, including ELA, math and science.

Teacher Emily Chandler was surprised to win $25,000 and the FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence while teaching at P.S. 371 in Sunset Park Photos courtesy of The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellencev

“I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition, but the real reward is seeing my students discover their potential and achieve success they never thought possible,” Chandler said. “When you believe in students and give them real-world learning experiences, they can rise to meet every challenge.”

She also received a $10,000 grant to use in an arts-based initiative that she will be able to design.

The Flag Foundation said Chandler went the extra mile with her teaching, once partnering with the Morgan Book Project to guide students through a thousand-year-old book-making process integrating ELA with art, math, history, and science.

She also had students interview local pizza shop owners and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, discussing the ethical implications of environmental regulations.

“Students are learning the stuff that will matter to them long beyond when they are in a classroom,” Chandler said.

She was one of six winners.

“Every year, we are inspired by the creativity, heart, and tenacity of New York City’s public school teachers, and this year’s winners are nothing short of extraordinary,” said Glenn Fuhrman, co-founder of The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence. “They are mentors, innovators, and changemakers who don’t just teach subjects, they transform lives.”

The other winners from Brooklyn schools include finalists Jason Zanitsch of High School for Public Service, Jennifer Kinard of PS/IS 384 Frances E. Carter, and Zachary Tomlinson, The Brooklyn Transition Center/P373K. Semi-finalists in the borough are Lisa Sheers of P.S. 008 Emily Warren Roebling and Xue Qing Liang of New Utrecht High School.

“The dedication these educators show inside and outside the classroom makes a lasting difference in their students’ lives,” said Risa Daniels and Laura Twersky, co-presidents of The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence in a statement. “By recognizing their work and supporting their schools, we hope to amplify their impact and celebrate the incredible role teachers play in our communities.”