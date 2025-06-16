Joey Chestnut set to return to Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut said he was banned from the contest last year

Call it a comeback!

After a year removed, legendary major league eater Joey Chestnut will make his return to Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on July 4.



The 16-time champion of the annual competition made the announcement June 16 on X.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” he said. “This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.”

He didn’t participate in last year’s competition due to a conflict after he partnered with Impossible Foods to become a spokesperson for their vegan hot dogs. Chestnut had claimed that he was banned from participating.

“While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs,” Chestnut explained. “To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with.”

Joey Chestnut, winner of the 2021 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest, poses for photos in Coney Island’s Maimonides Park, July 4, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File

According to USA Today Sports, Chestnut agreed to a 3-year contract with Nathan’s and the International Federation of Competitive Eating Inc. (IFOCE). That was an agreement to “endorse only Nathan’s hot dogs.”

“I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground. I’m excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands,” Chestnut said. “Stay hungry!”

“We’re very excited to have Joey back, and we believe this is going to be the best contest ever,’’ Shea, the founder of IFOCE and announcer for the Nathan’s contest, told USA TODAY Sports.

Last year, Patrick Bertoletti took home the title after eating 58 hot dogs. On the women’s side, Miki Sudo won, eating 51 hot dogs.

Joey Chestnut enters the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura



Chestnut owns the record for most hot dogs eaten in the contest after finishing 76 in 2021.

“To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans, and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with,” Chestnut had written on X in 2024. “This is apparently the basis on which I’m being banned, and it doesn’t impact the July 4th event. Sadly, this is the decision Nathan’s and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon!!”

The contest started in 1972 and takes place on the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues.

Joey Chestnut, defending champion of the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, left, works to outpace former champion Takeru Kobayashi, right, July 4, 2009, in New York. Chestnut, a 16-time hot dog-eating champion, will face off with his frequent Nathan’s competitor, Kobayashi, in a live Netflix special on Sept. 2, 2024, the streamer announced Wednesday, June 12. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File