Maimonides Health holds annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

Special recognition was given to Helene Greene and Sandra Celentano

Maimonides Health gave a hearty thank you to its nearly 1,700 volunteers during an annual ceremony.

This year, the Volunteer Recognition Ceremony and Luncheon, was held at the Ballroom in Borough Park on June 11.

The hospital honored the volunteers, who contributed more than 200,000 hours of service last year.

Around 300 volunteers, staff, and community leaders gathered to celebrate them.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the contributions our volunteers make to our hospital and our community,” said President and CEO of Maimonides Health Kenneth Gibbs. “We are deeply proud and endlessly grateful to have you as part of our family. Keep shining your light wherever you go – the world needs it.”

Gibbs honors CEO of Legal Information for Families Today Cathy Cramer for her community partnership.

Executive Vice President Douglas Jablon was also in attendance and spoke to the crowd.

Special recognition was given to Helene Greene and Sandra Celentano, who have been longtime volunteers for the hospital.

President and CEO of Maimonides Health Kenneth Gibbs speaks after honoring volunteers Helene Greene, Sandra Celentano and Alla Zats, director of volunteer and student services. Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

Alla Zats, director of volunteer and student services, was also awarded for her effort in coordinating the volunteer program along with CEO of Legal Information for Families Today Cathy Cramer for her community partnership.