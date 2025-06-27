Man stabbed at Seth Low Playground in broad daylight

The victim is in stable condition

A man, 22, was stabbed multiple times inside Seth Low Playground on Avenue P and West 12th Street June 26.

Cops said at 4:45 p.m., they received a call about an assault. When they arrived at the park, they saw the victim with stab wounds to his chest, stomach, left arm and left wrist.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Councilmember Susan Zhuang said the park has had recent crime problems.

Councilmember Susan Zhuang Photo courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang

“Our community anticipated this type of tragedy, eventually,” she said. “I get constant public safety complaints about the park. I’ve witnessed mopeds driving recklessly, went viral with videos about it, and had News 12 do a story. I also reported someone allegedly having a knife on them while in the park and with a lackluster response, the person fled and the park remained unmonitored by any city agency.”

Zhuang’s district covers parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sunset Park.

“The police must maintain a visible presence to avoid such future incidents,” said Assemblymember William Colton

