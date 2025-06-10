Ninth annual Sunset Park Parade and Festival displays pride, celebration

Tons of dancing, music, and PR flags were proudly on display in the neighborhood

Following the popular Puerto Rican Day Parade in Manhattan, Sunset Park hosted its own celebration, which has become a popular growing tradition, June 8.

The ninth annual Sunset Park Puerto Rican Parade and Festival brought the fun and pride with its music, food, floats, vintage cars, live music and more.

The highly attended celebration started at 5 p.m. on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street.

Puerto Rican pride was on full display in Sunset Park during the parade on June 8. Photos by Lantz Arroyo

It was followed by a festival at 6:30 p.m. near the park’s entrance on Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street.

Community group El Grito hosted the event for all nine celebrations.

“The Puerto Rican Day Parade is one of my favorite events of the year,” said attendee Lantz Arroyo. “Most people only know about the huge corporate one in Midtown Manhattan, but there are several others on the Lower East Side, in Bushwick, and in Sunset Park. They’re not as big, but they are much more mi gente. More of a street festival with actual community coming together to enjoy themselves.

The parade featured dancers and plenty of entertainment. Photos by Lantz Arroyo

“The Sunset Park Puerto Rican Day Parade has been on my list of ones to go to for a few years now. Despite the slightly rainy weather, I decided to go for it, and I am really glad I did. The music and dancing was amazing, plenty of flags with the correct (light blue) color and a great many black protest flags.”

Musician and Sunset Park’s Paul Stein performed on his accordion.

“This is my 9th year bringing some live music to celebrate my friends’ and neighbors’ culture,” he said. “Although I have several Puerto Rican songs in my repertoire, there is only one that gets an enthusiastic reaction from most of the hundreds of people along the parade route – the anthem of Puerto Rican pride, “Que Bonita Bandera” (How Beautiful Is the Flag). So, every year, I enthusiastically play it over and over for over an hour as I make my way along Fifth Avenue.

“My small accordion makes a big sound (through a portable amplifier hanging over my shoulder), and spirited spectators join in singing, clapping, dancing, and waving Puerto Rican flags as I pass by.”

This event was supported by the City Parks Foundation and Partnerships for Parks through the NYC Green Fund.

“This parade reflects the vibrant Boricua community, which affirms its identity through its music and culture,” said Nelson W. Canals, labeled the ‘parade’s godfather.’ “The vital energy projected by the community exemplifies its resilience and vitality.”



Nelson Walter Canals Martínez and Aurora Flores-Hostos were the padrino and madrina at this year’s parade.

The parade featured music, food, floats, vintage cars, and live music. Photos by Lantz Arroyo

“Every second Sunday in June, Fifth Avenue beams with kaleidoscopic tropical colors, swirling multi-hued skirts, and a parade of hundreds of vehicles, motorbikes, and community organizations,” wrote Flores-Hostos in her piece on Medium. “Following the aroma of crispy roast pork and fried sweet bananas, afternoon marchers make their way to the hill, cooled by East River breezes that refresh the line of drummers eager for action as they dot the picturesque New York skyline from 59th to 43rd Street along Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park. Yes, this is Brooklyn.”