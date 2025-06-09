Roof collapses in Marine Park building, kills one construction worker 

A worker was killed after a roof collapsed inside a former steakhouse in Marine Park that was under construction June 6.

At 8:50 a.m., parts of the roof collapsed while construction was being done inside a building that used to be T Steakhouse at 3223 Quentin Rd.

Firefighters were quick to the scene following the collapse. Images via Citizen App

A slab of concrete fell in the rear of the two-story building and trapped the worker, a 43-year-old man.

Twelve units and 60 firefighters and EMS workers rushed to the scene. They extricated the man using the “Jaws of Life.” He was then rushed to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The aftermath of the roof collapse inside a former Marine Park restaurant that killed one person.



Photos courtesy of FDNY

“We had workers performing repairs and installations of a refrigeration unit on the first floor,” said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Duggan. “Units arrived in three minutes and 48 seconds. Engine 309 and Ladder 159 found a worker in the rear, trapped underneath a heavy slab of concrete. They did an excellent job. They actually used the Hurst tool to lift up the debris so we could advance airbags to lift it up more. But that didn’t do the entire job. Rescue 2 came in along with our special units for a technical rescue. They used their equipment and managed to get the victim out.”

Two other people were working on the site but are okay, according to police.

The Department of Buildings (DOB) issued violations, including one for working without a permit and failing to maintain the structure. They also issued a stop-all-work and vacate order for the building.

The investigation remains ongoing by the DOB, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.