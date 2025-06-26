Stab attack inside laundromat leaves Bay Ridge resident dead, son injured 

Son said that his father was protecting him from the attacker

A Bay Ridge resident was stabbed to death and his son was injured by a man while inside a Sheepshead Bay laundromat June 22.

Walid Noureldin, 51, was working at Laundry King at 10:30 p.m. while his 19-year-old son Mohamad was inside the building. The customer approached Walid and stabbed him in the torso with a knife and slashed Mohamad in the forehead, cops said.

Walid and Mohamad were rushed to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn. Walid was pronounced dead, and Mohamad was in stable condition.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC



No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Mohamad told the Daily News that his father died protecting him from the attacker.

“While I was filling up the soap for the clothes, I just passed by a man,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t even touch him. I didn’t do anything. I heard him telling me, ‘Just say excuse me. I’m standing here.’”

The customer then asked him if he wanted to fight, and then Waid intervened.

“The killer started punching my father and punched me and after that stabbing my father and [slashed] me, as you see,” he told the News. “[My father] tried to protect me.”

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

He also said the attacker then ran off, accompanied by a woman.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Noureldin family. As of June 24, $10,845 has been raised.

“Walid Khalid was a kind and dedicated father and husband, was tragically murdered on 06/22/2025, leaving behind his wife and three children,” the page reads. “The children are currently in school and struggling to find work. This sudden and violent loss has devastated the family emotionally and placed them under significant financial strain.

“We’re organizing this fundraiser to help ease some of their burden—covering daily necessities, and assisting them as they try to rebuild their lives in the wake of this loss. If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, it would mean the world. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”