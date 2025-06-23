Sunset Park BID welcomes new businesses to nabe

A celebration will be held for DDII’s grand opening

If you build it, they will come.



The Sunset Park Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) is welcoming two major stores in the neighborhood.

On June 26, DII will have a grand opening at its 5109 Fifth Ave. location. It is the first time in nearly 20 years that the full version of the discount retail store returns to the neighborhood.

A smaller version of the store opened in Oct. 2023 offered deals on holiday gifts and decorations. After the holiday season, the owners began major improvements and renovations to reopen as a full-service, multi-story retail location.

The complete DDII store is returning to Sunset Park this month. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID

The store, formerly known as DEE & DEE, first opened its doors in Sunset Park at 5008 5th Avenue over 40 years ago before closing in 2006 and moving to Park Slope. That location closed last year.

“We’re excited to return to our roots in Sunset Park,” said a spokesperson for DII. “This is where it all began for us, and we’re thrilled to once again serve this vibrant community with great items at unbeatable prices.”

DII will have its ribbon cutting ceremony June 24 and host a community block party on June 28, featuring a live DJ, giveaways, and deals at the store. The Sunset Park BID is helping to organize the celebration.

Also, a new C-Town Supermarket opened at 5818 Fifth Avenue this month.

The new C-Town Supermarket in Sunset Park officially opened its doors. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID

The spot was home to other supermarkets for many years. It was once a Met Food before it closed around 2018, then an Ideal Food Basket. The space has been closed since 2020.

David Estrada, the BID’s executive director, is excited for the two additions.

The new C-Town Supermarket in Sunset Park officially opened its doors. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID

“It is great news for Sunset Park when two major retailers open on 5th Avenue in the same month,” he told this paper. “The C-Town supermarket at 58th street is newly renovated from top to bottom and stocked with great food at good prices. DII retailers — famous throughout the tri-state region for their namesake ‘Deals & Discounts’ spent the better part of a year building a beautiful new store at 5109 5th Avenue.

In 2023, the store was briefly open to sell decorations. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID

“That location also has 17,000 square feet of professional office space available on the upper floors. The Sunset Park BID is thankful both firms have decided to invest so much to improve our community and serve shoppers. It’s also good to see the stores hiring locally, so when you visit, you may see some familiar faces,” he said.