Sunset Park deli sells $3 million scratch-off ticket

Hey, you never know!

Brooklynite Michael Garcia, Jr. won $3 million off a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket that he bought from 6th Avenue Mini Market, 5601 6th Ave.

Garcia Jr. won the prize while playing the Electric 10X scratch-off game. He received a one-time, lump sum payment totaling $1,573,460, after required withholdings.

The scratch-off game costs $10.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning are 1 in 3.94 million.

The deli sold the winning ticket. Images via Google Maps

New York Lottery also stated that scratch-off games generated $4,373,546,208 in total sales during fiscal year 2023-2024. School districts across the five boroughs received $1,193,465,995 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period.

Over the last month, south Brooklyn has been a lucky area to score winnings from lotto.

A winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $18,849.50 was sold at Bartolome Grocery & Deli, 4302 8th Ave., on May 24.

Fifth Avenue Convenience, 7520 5TH Ave., sold a winning Pick 10 ticket May 20 worth $500,000.

On May 12, the top prize ticket for TAKE 5 Evening, worth $31,570, was sold at Express Line Services, 7624 13th Ave.