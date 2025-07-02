68th Precinct to receive “Flag of Support” to thank officers

Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights cops will be honored this summer.

The 68th Precinct Community Council announced they will be presenting the precinct with a “Flag of Support.” The flags will have names of residents, organizations and businesses who support it.

“Now more than ever, we want to show the men and women of the 68th Precinct how much this community supports them,” said Ilene Sacco, president of the precinct’s community council.

As of June 29, they were just 17 names short of their goal. Each name costs $40.

“I know with your help, we can get across the finish line,” she said. “And thanks to all of those who have already signed on.”

The flag will be presented to the 68th Precinct and Commanding Officer Captain John Dasaro during National Night Out Against Crime (NNOAC) on Aug. 5 in Shore Road Park at 79th Street.

The flag will be displayed at the 68th Precinct station house, 333 65th St., for one year.

“Let’s show the men and women of the 68th Precinct how much we appreciate their hard work on behalf of our community,” the council stated in its newsletter. “The flag will read ‘We Support the 68th Precinct’ and will have a running list of names.”

NNOAC is a national event where communities throughout the country come out and show support for their local police precincts and take a stance against crime. The 68th Precinct event will feature a free concert, food, games, giveaways and information tables from community groups and elected officials.

“I have been involved with the 68th Precinct Community Council for over 20 years and have been president for most of those years,” Sacco wrote in an email. “All together I have worked with eleven captains and a multitude of lieutenants, sergeants, and officers. I feel extremely lucky to have been able to work that closely with our precinct. I have seen officers gripping the hand of a lost child, finding lost seniors who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and consoling crime victims. Officers run towards things that most of us would run far away from.”

For more information, contact Ilene Sacco at 917-744-2837 or email [email protected].