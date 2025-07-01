Bari Pork Store officially closes, State Sen. Chan holds thank you ceremony

Community members and elected officials gathered for a sad but heartfelt goodbye to Bari Pork Store, 6319 18th Ave., on Sunday, June 29. The beloved establishment closed after decades of serving Bensonhurst.

Two days prior to its closing, State Sen. Stephen Chan held a ceremony for the store and its co-owners Tony Turrigiano and George Firrantello. Customers of the store and friends of the owners were welcomed as Chan presented them with the New York State 2025 Empire Award.

“I’m honored to have known George and Tony for over 20 years, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the Empire Award,” he said. “It was over three decades ago that I moved to Bensonhurst. My Italian neighbors welcomed me to the neighborhood and together, with others from all over the world, we built a neighborhood envied by all of New York.”

Photo courtesy of Curtis Sliwa Facebook

Chan added, “As some neighbors elect to cash out on their nest egg, and move on, our neighborhood becomes ever changing. We are no longer just one, or two, or even three races. We’re diversified and we can embrace each other and continue our success, or we can be divided. I opt for the betterment of South Brooklyn.”

The New York State Senate Empire Award is the Senate’s highest honor, recognizing outstanding local businesses, organizations, and groups across New York State. It celebrates those that not only excel in their field but also make meaningful contributions to their communities.

“It’s farewell, but not goodbye to the boys of Bari Pork Store,” Chan said. “And I’m glad to see so many friends, family, and neighbors come out today. As for me, I’ll miss the fennel rings the most.”

State Sen. Steven Chan awards Bari Pork Store co-owners Tony Turrigiano and George Firrantello with the New York State 2025 Empire Award. Photo courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan

Photo courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the closing of Bari Pork store after more than 37 years of operation, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the statement read. “The current state of the steadily decreasing customer patronizing our store, inflation and the cost of products to stock the store have all contributed to the decision to close.”

For the final two days in business, the shop’s Instagram page posted plenty of photos with customers saying goodbye.

“Sad to see you go,” wrote one customer. “But wishing you all the best in life! I’m going to miss you and all the goodies, but I stocked up on the cheese and parsley sausage rings!”

“God bless all of you,” wrote the owners of Joe’s Sicilian Bakery in Queens. “I’m going to miss not seeing you guys and busting chops. We chatted about how things haven’t been the same for several years now, but who knew it would come to this. You guys have been a part of our family for almost 50 years.”

Bari Pork Store’s Instagram page left one final message to its customers: “I would like to say thank you to everyone that came into the store today to make it an easy walk out,” it read. “We really appreciate you all and we love you. Thank you. Tony, George Nino and Javier.”