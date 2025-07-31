Bay Ridge house on the market for $25 million

The home was once owned by a member of the band Blondie

A Bay Ridge home has recently been listed on the market for a whopping $25 million.

The home, located on 77th Street between Ridge Boulevard and Third Avenue, has been listed by Douglas Elliman and Alexander Boriskin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

According to an article by The New York Times, the home was purchased in 2010 by Dimitry Epelboym, a dentist born in Ukraine, from Blondie keyboardist Jimmy Destri for $1.3 million. The home was then torn down, followed by eight years and millions of dollars spent on construction.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate states the home is “a masterfully crafted and truly unparalleled home offering over 14,000 square feet of unmatched luxury in the heart of Bay Ridge. Meticulously designed with a reverence for European opulence, this palatial residence is a triumph of artistry and architectural ambition.”

The 14,000 square foot Bay Ridge home is on the market for $25 million.



Zoe Wetherall/VHT Studios





It touts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a powder room, an office, a home theater and more.

The lower level has a private spa with a sauna, marble-lined hammam, hot tub, and bucket shower.

“Additional luxuries include a private gym, staff quarters, laundry room, radiant-heat outdoor flooring, EV charger, and nearly 6,000 square feet of landscaped terraces,” the listing reads. “The chef’s kitchen is a showpiece of elegance where intricate craftsmanship meets modern luxury. Custom cabinetry with hand-applied gilded moldings and a grand central island topped in polished stone offers beauty and functionality. Top-of-the-line appliances are hidden behind paneled fronts. The space flows into the breakfast room and outdoor terrace for graceful indoor-outdoor living.”

The Times also stated that a century-old Victorian had once stood where the Old World European architecture-inspired home now stands.

