Brooklyn celebrates American independence

Brooklyn’s 118th annual American Independence Day Parade took place on Sunday, June 29, kicking off at 11:30 a.m. It’s the fourth year that this patriotic boroughwide march has taken place in Sunset Park.

The parade route once again was along Fifth Avenue from 60th Street to 43rd Street. This parade, the oldest continuous Independence Day parade in New York City, was originally held along Prospect Park West, then for about 20 years in Bay Ridge and in later years on 13th Avenue in Dyker Heights and then along Court Street in Carroll Gardens. This year’s parade commemorated the 249th birthday of America and saluted the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

The NYPD Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Band.

The Boy Scouts Color Guard.



Before the parade there was a 10 a.m. mass and award ceremony in the massive Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help at Fifth Avenue and 60th Street. The mass was celebrated by Rev. Kevin Molloy and assisted by Deacon Daniel Rodriguez, who holds the post of faithful captain with the patriotic arm (Fourth Degree) of the Knights of Columbus.

After the mass, the parade committee presented its prestigious Pro Patria award posthumously to OLPH Rev. Ruskin Sabino Piedra for his many years of ministry and outstanding service.

Saluting while the NYPD Band plays the national anthem.

Father Kevin Molloy.



Previous recipients of this award include Msgr. David Cassato, NYPD Det. Steven McDonald, Congressman Leo Zeferetti, Bishop Thomas Daily, Tablet editor Ed Wilkinson, Michael Long and Congressman Guy Molinari. Other awards bestowed were the Father John F. Brogan Community Service Award to Steve Kiernan of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and various K of C posts; and to the two grand marshals, Michael Grillo and Norman Goben. Grillo is a historian who reenacts the role of General George Washington. Goben, also a historian and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, reenacts the role of a Continental soldier and has been known to fire his musket at special historical events.

Sean Flanagan and Edward Velinskie present the Pro Patria Award.

The OLPH Kids Band.



The parade is organized and hosted by the Brooklyn-based Long Island Assembly headed by Edward Velinskie and four-time Parade Chairman Sean Flanagan. Flanagan is a retired NYPD lieutenant and a bagpiper with the NYPD’s Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Corps. Rev. Guy Sbordone of Our Lady of Grace Church is the Long Island Assembly’s chaplain.