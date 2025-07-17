Four injured during Bath Beach apartment blaze

Three civilians and one firefighter were injured during a blaze inside a Bath Beach apartment building July 12.

The fire started on the top floor of the four-story building on Bay Parkway between Bay Parkway and Bay 31st Street at 11 a.m., FDNY said.



A fire broke out on the top floor of an apartment on Bay Parkway. Image via Citizen App

12 units and 60 firefighters and EMS workers rushed to the scene. Firefighters brought people trapped in the building to safety, and the blaze was put out by 12:15 p.m.



One firefighter was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, while three civilians were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.