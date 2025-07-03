Kindergarten student with pneumonia gets surprise graduation at hospital 

Kindergarten student Celia Chan, 5, was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, which caused her to spend weeks at Maimonides Medical Center and miss her class’s graduation.

With the help of Maimonides, Little Wishes and the New York City Department of Education, a surprise ceremony turned disappointment into triumph on June 20.

The youngster was greeted by a cheering group of family members, hospital staff and educators. Her room was filled with decorations, snacks, cards and a giant sign that read, “Peace out Kindergarten. Next stop, first grade.”

Five-year-old Celia Chan receives her diploma during a surprise graduation ceremony just for her at Maimonides Medical Center as she recovers from pneumonia. Photo courtesy of Maimonides Health

“At Maimonides Children’s Hospital, we believe it’s so important to celebrate milestones and help normalize the hospital experience for our pediatric patients,” said Alexis Ellis, manager of patient and family support at Maimonides Children’s Hospital. “Events like this graduation allow children to feel a sense of accomplishment and joy, even while they’re facing medical challenges. It’s our privilege to support these moments and help bring a sense of normalcy and happiness to our patients and their families.”

Maimonides Health’s child life specialist and the hospital schoolteacher worked closely together to ensure she didn’t miss the important milestone.

Little Wishes sponsored the event and provided gifts for Chan. According to its website, Little Wishes is a nonprofit founded by two pediatric oncology/PICU nurses in 2003.

“Little Wishes helps prevent patients from losing their identity to illness by tapping into their passions,” the site reads. “Young patients may identify what makes them happy and wish for something that will fill their hearts and brighten their darkest days.”

The pediatric staff helped make the day special. Chan, wearing a pink dress, was all smiles when handed her diploma.

Her parents were moved and grateful that their daughter was able to celebrate this achievement, even though it wasn’t with her classmates.

“When Celia missed her kindergarten graduation due to pneumonia, our team couldn’t let the milestone pass unnoticed,” read the Maimonides Health Facebook page. “Staff lined the room to cheer her on as she walked into a surprise celebration complete with applause, smiles and a moment to honor her incredible accomplishments. We would like to thank our Child Life Specialist Ngawang, DOE Hospital School Teacher Kate (New York City Public Schools) and Little Wishes for putting this all together. Congratulations, Celia! We’re so proud of you.”