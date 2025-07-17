Local rivals get borough’s top billing

School is out and so is the Brooklyn Tablet’s Catholic High School Athletic Association’s list of girls’ softball All Stars.

After reaching the semi-finals for a second year in a row, Fontbonne’s “Big Three” made the Tablet’s prestigious end-of-season list. Losing again to archrival Archbishop Molloy, Fontbonne standouts Rebecca DiLeo, Kate Kmiotek and Samantha Spyliopulos led the Bonnies on a good run to the 2025 CHSAA playoffs.

Senior Rebecca DiLeo’s pitching and hitting talents kept the Bonnies in the playoff chase all season. DiLeo, the team’s MVP and a 2023 and 2024 Tablet All Star, was named to 2025’s CHSAA Tier 1 Team. As the school’s valedictorian, she parlayed softball and her academics for a scholarship to Neumann University.

Junior infielder/pitcher Kate Kmiotek was one of Fontbonne’s top hitters (.500). She was a team co-captain and was also a 2023 and 2024 Tablet All Star.

Xaverian’s Sienna Bocchino, left, and Fontbonne’s Kate Kmiotek are two top competitors named to the Tablet’s 2025 CHSAA All Star softball team. Photo by Christine Kmiotek

Sophomore catcher/infielder Samantha Spyliopulos made the Tablet’s All Star team for the first time and was also one of the team’s top hitters (.500).

Additionally, five Xaverian High School players earned Tablet honors. Junior outfielder Sienna Bocchino especially stood out. This Clipper is nationally ranked at number 55 and has already verbally committed to Ole Miss. Coincidentally, Kmiotek and Bocchino have been good friends since their early playing days in second grade at Dyker Heights AA. Bocchino is currently sharpening her skills by playing at the Colorado Triple Crown Fast Pitch Sparkler, while Kmiotek played in Boulder at the Louisville Slugger Independence Day Tournament.

In her first at-bat of the Louisville tournament, Kmiotek hit a three-run homer to help her team to victory. She led the only team from the east coast to a 17-1 record to reach the “Final 8” from a field of 80 teams. After playing in the tournament for 20 years, this is the first time that the New Jersey Pride U18 Stern team finished as the number 3 team in this competition. Upon returning to Brooklyn after the tournament, Kmiotek got the news that she was hoping for: a softball scholarship to Stony Brook University. While playing Division 1 Softball for the school, Kmiotek will study engineering.

As the leading player for the Xaverian Clippers, Bocchino was also named to the 2025 CHSAA Tier 1 Team and was a 2023 and 2024 Tablet All Star. As the team’s prodigious leadoff hitter, Bocchino hit .650 along with four doubles, five triples and four home runs with 27 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. Besides Bocchino, the majority of the Clippers’ starting lineup also made the Tablet’s All Star list.

Sophomore catcher Gianna Picciano hit .425 with five doubles and 17 RBIs. Junior outfielder Sophia Cropper hit .311 with eight doubles and 34 RBIs. Junior infielder Madison Pender hit .338 with six doubles and 19 RBIs along with 10 stolen bases. Junior pitcher/infielder Rylee Thompson rounds out the five Tablet All Stars that will once again give the Clippers a contending team next season. Thompson was 10-3 with a 3.20 ERA and also hit .303.