Maimonides unveils new Psychiatric Emergency Department space

A new Psychiatric Emergency Department was unveiled at Maimonides Health at 4802 Tenth Avenue on July 24.

The facility will also be the home of the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) in the future.

According to Maimonides, the expanded facility has nearly four times more space than its original and provides a private environment distinct from the general emergency department. It is designed for patients experiencing mental health crises.

There was a large turnout for the announcement.

The facility also increases the number of extended observation beds for patients, has two patient restrooms and an in-unit shower for those preparing for discharge, and can accommodate a larger therapist staff.

The space is funded by the New York State Dormitory Authority and guaranteed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The CPEP is made possible through a $6 million grant from the New York State Office of Mental Health.

Ken Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Health

The new facility will officially open Aug. 5.

“Patient privacy is of paramount concern when working with a highly stigmatized patient population,” said Ken Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Health. “The opening of our Psychiatric Emergency Department allows us to care for even more New Yorkers presenting with mental health needs in a more dignified, private, and therapeutic setting.”

Maimonides will offer individual, private rooms for patients in need.

“This new facility will allow us to continue providing outstanding care to a highly stigmatized population, but with the ability to treat even more patients in an expanded space with many enhancements,” said Dr. Abraham Taub, chair of the Department of Psychiatry of Maimonides Health. “Today marks the first phase of this project. We will soon embark on the next phase of this program, building the first Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program in southern Brooklyn, in addition to building our psychiatric inpatient adolescent unit.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees got a tour of the new facility.



Elected officials joined the celebration of the new space.

“At a time when we need it most, this new Psychiatric Emergency Dept will no doubt contribute to saving lives,” said State Sen. Steven Chan. “On behalf of the New York State Senate, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Maimonides who made this possible.”

“This new Psychiatric Emergency Department represents a vital investment in the dignity and care our communities deserve,” said Assemblymember Lester Chang. “I commend Maimonides for leading the way in compassionate, modern mental health services.”

“It will be dedicated to helping those experiencing behavioral health issues and will provide a safe environment to handle an emergency 24 hours a day,” said Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny. “Thank you to everyone who made today possible.”

Elected officials showed up to the ceremony. Assemblymember Lester Chang Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny State Sen. Steve Chan

