Man charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly grabbing six-year-old in Coney Island

A man, 36, was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a six-year-old boy in Coney Island during a busy time of the evening on July 6.

Cops said at 9:55 p.m., the boy was at Stillwell and Surf avenues when a man grabbed the child and tried to walk away.

A video caught the incident where the man then threw the child to the ground once two adults started chasing him.

Later, police caught the suspect, Jonathan Robalino. He was detained and later charged with assault and attempted kidnapping.

The boy was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health and was in stable condition.

According to ABC News, the boy, whose name is Rah’Shem, was walking out of the amusement park with his parents when the suspect grabbed him.

“When I turned around, I noticed a man pick him up and run by way of the boardwalk,” the father of the boy, Roy Gantt, told New York ABC station WABC. “Once he saw us chasing him, he threw [Rah’Shem] down. It sounded like he hit his head on the concrete.”

Gantt told ABC that he and the boy’s mother pinned Robalino to the ground before police arrived.