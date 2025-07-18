New renovations at Russell Pedersen Playground

The $5.4 million renovation included new play structures and fitness equipment, and more

Play on!

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the newly renovated Russell Pedersen Playground on Colonial Road between 83rd and 85th streets July 17.

Parkgoers joined NYC Parks Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Martin Maher, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan and others to talk about the new space.

The $5.4 million renovation, allocated by Brannan, includes new play structures and fitness equipment, along with a new corner entrance to the park, and improved infrastructure like lighting and drainage.

Parks said that $4 million is dedicated to future improvements to the park.

Construction began in May 2024 and was completed a year later, according to NYC Parks.

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the renovated Russell Pedersen Playground. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“All New Yorkers, regardless of ZIP code, deserve access to beautiful, safe, and engaging greenspaces,” said Maher. “This renovation has made Russell Pedersen Playground more resilient and more welcoming to New Yorkers of all ages, making it easier for visitors to enjoy all the benefits of time out in the great outdoors. We are so grateful for Councilmember Brannan’s fantastic partnership and support of local greenspaces, and we’ve been proud to work with him on this project and on critical improvements in parks throughout West and South Brooklyn, for a total investment of over $90 million.”

The ribbon is cut on Bay Ridge park’s new digs. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

According to NYC Parks, the space was named after Pedersen in 1969. He volunteered and helped Parks staff in what was then known as the 83rd Street and Colonial Road Playground.

He graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1964 and joined the United States Army. He was designated for a tour of duty in Vietnam, promoted to Staff Sergeant in 1968, and killed in action later that year. Following his death, Parks officials recommended that the playground be named in his honor. The proposal was adopted by a local law the following year.

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the renovated Russell Pedersen Playground. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“I made a campaign promise way back when to leave no stone unturned and renovate every park and playground in my district before I was done, and we’re doing it,” Brannan said. “The new and improved Russell Pedersen Playground is absolutely beautiful. But don’t take my word for it: just take a look at the kids smiling, laughing, playing, and then crying when mom says it’s time to leave.”

“This is part of our broader effort to invest in world-class parks for Bay Ridge and all of Brooklyn, including millions in investments to Owl’s Head Park and Shore Road Park,” Gounardes said. “Our playgrounds and parks are the heart of our community. This is where our kids play, where we enjoy the outdoors, and where we connect with each other. We’ll keep working until every Brooklyn family has access to high-quality green space.”