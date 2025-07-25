Rally held in Sunset Park to demand safety improvements following fatal hit-and-run

Faqiu Lin, 59, and Kex Un Chen, 80, were crossing the street on Third Avenue and 52nd Street when they were struck and killed

Following a hit-and-run that left two men dead in Sunset Park earlier this month, Community Board 7 members, elected officials, and local organizations gathered on Third Avenue and 60th Street on July 23 to demand that the city make safer roads in the area.

On July 11 at 4:20 a.m., Faqiu Lin, 59, and Kex Un Chen, 80, were crossing the street on Third Avenue and 52nd Street when they were struck by a speeding dark gray BMW that was traveling south, police said.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Juventino Anastacio Florentino, 23, was later arrested in his Staten Island home. He was charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminally negligent homicide, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving, disobeying traffic signals and driving at an unreasonable speed.

A group of elected officials, community leaders and local organizations gathered to demand safer streets in Sunset Park. Photos courtesy of the office of Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes

According to organizations and Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes, 80 people have been killed or seriously injured on the two-mile stretch of Third Avenue between Prospect Street and 62nd Street since 2018.

“Safety along Third Avenue has been a top priority for Brooklyn Community Board 7, and we are incredibly frustrated that the city has stalled long-needed and required safety improvements,” said Julio Peña III, chair of Community Board 7. “The city has a responsibility to ensure the safety of everyone who walks, drives, or cycles in this community, and they have completely abandoned us.”

In Nov. 2023, NYC DOT presented a proposal with several measures to improve safety measures along Third Avenue from Prospect Avenue to 62nd Street, including a road diet, which is reducing traffic lanes, and improved lighting. The plan was approved by Community Board 7 in 2024, yet no progress has been made, said many of the speakers.

“The tragedy on Third Avenue was not an accident,” said Mitaynes. “It was the predictable outcome of years of inaction. For too long, dangerous conditions along the Third Avenue Corridor have forced seniors, families, and workers to navigate six lanes of fast-moving traffic with little protection. Delaying life-saving improvements until 2026 is unacceptable. Our neighbors should never have to risk their lives to cross the street just to get to the store or the doctor. We need real investments for street safety in Brooklyn now.”

Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes.



A spokesperson from City Hall responded to the concerns and anger from the rally.

“The Adams administration is committed to enhancing safety and accessibility throughout the city so that all New Yorkers — whether they’re walking, biking, or driving — can move through their neighborhoods safely,” the spokesperson said. “Prior to making any major changes to a corridor, we receive comprehensive input from community members and local businesses to ensure every voice is heard. The Department of Transportation is currently integrating public feedback into project planning to determine next steps.”